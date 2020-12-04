Sunderland still face ‘an issue or two’ with their ongoing takeover, reports The Sun journalist Alan Nixon.

The Black Cats are managerless and in the midst of a lengthy takeover process.

Stewart Donald is set to hand over majority control of the club to director Juan Sartori, and Kyril Louis-Dreyfus.

Talks have been ongoing between the trio throughout this season but Nixon claims that there’s still some issues facing the club before the deal can be complete.

Trying to close takeover deal. Still an issue or two. Manager chase thing going slower than should.

News of Sartori and Louis-Dreyfus’ takeover emerged at the start of last month.

The pair are set to take majority control of the club with Donald to retain a 15% stake – the pairs’ takeover deal was passed onto the EFL last week.

Sunderland have parted way with Phil Parkinson last weekend.

A 1-1 draw to Fleetwood Town at the end of last month proved his final game in charge and Sunderland have since been linked with a number of names.

Danny Cowley and Lee Johnson are the two front-runners as it stands, with the likes of Paul Cook also being touted, and Gus Poyet – the one-time Black Cats boss was quick to rule out a return.

Andrew Taylor is the man in caretaker charge.

He almost guided his temporary side to defeat in his first fixture, but for Max Power salvaging a late point against Burton Albion in League One.

The club returns to action against bottom-club Wigan Athletic tomorrow.