Marcus Forss is establishing himself as a key player for Brentford.

The Brentford forward looks set for a bright future with the Championship promotion hopefuls.

Forss, who is 21 years old, has scored seven goals in 16 appearances in all competitions so far this season.

German interest…

Thomas Frank’s side have to go all out to keep him at the Brentford Community Stadium. He has been linked with a move away this winter, with Borussia Dortmund said to be keen, as covered by The72.

However, the Bees’ fans should rest easy with the fact he is under 2023 meaning the London side are under no pressure to sell. If a club does come for him in January then they should point-blank reject as he could hold the key to getting promoted this term.

Great option…

Forss provides them with a different option going forward and works well in the front three with Ivan Toney and Bryan Mbeumo.

He has proven he is a goal scorer and will only get better with his young age. He spent time on loan at AFC Wimbledon last season and fired 11 goals in 18 games for the League One outfit.

Sank the Millers…

The Finland scored in Brentford’s 2-0 win away at Rotherham United in midweek, with a cool left-footed strike past Jamal Blackman after Toney set him up.

He is a classy player who they need to keep hold of, but the Londoners will be wary of interest from elsewhere.

