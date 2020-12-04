Luton Town welcomed back their home fans for the first time since March as they triumphed over top of the table Nowich City in a 3-1 win, recovering from Saturday’s loss from Cardiff City.

Nathan Jones will want his team to perform much better in Wales this week as they face Swansea City.

Swansea City sit outside of the playoffs on goal difference after their loss to Middlesbrough in midweek.

A team who have not been out of the playoff places since the opening day, so they will want to make an instant comeback to where they feel they belong, but that’s easier said than done against a Luton side who are on the back of a terrific result.

As this Christmas schedule begins to start to take toll on players slightly, there may be room for changes in this team.

Defence

James Shea replaced Sluga in goal midweek due to injury, with the latter being heavily scrutinised during stages of his career in Bedfordshire, but it was the former that gave away the penalty to give Norwich a way back into the game.

Shea will still keep his place on Saturday, as Sluga’s shoulder injury picked up against Cardiff may keep him out for a little longer yet.

With Craine substituted due to injury against The Canaries, James Bree will step into right back to replace him, other than that I expect an unchanged back-line.

Midfield

Despite the injuries to Pelly Ruddock and Elliot Lee, Luton have no problems in midfield, with Rea and Dewsbury-Hall especially starting to tear up tree’s in the Championship. Summer recruit and one of three Welsh internationals Joe Morrell may come into midfield for rotation purposes, but him being on the bench signifies The Hatters’ strength and depth.

I expect Clark and Moncur to play out wide, with Bree and Norrington-Davis in support from full-back, with the pair both far from shy to support the attack when necessary.

Attack

James Collins has impressed in all three divisions in the football league and as hard working as Harry Cornick is you simply cannot beat a goalscorer like Collins I’m afraid. The Irishman must start.

Predicted Luton Town line-up (4-1-4-1): Shea; Bree, Pearson, Norrington-Davies; Rea; Clark, Berry, Dewsbury-Hall, Moncur; Collins