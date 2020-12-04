Charlton Athletic could do with signing a defender on loan this winter.

The Addicks have had to play players out of position to cater for injuries to the likes of Akin Famewo, Jason Pearce and Ryan Inniss over recent times.

Lee Bowyer’s side are in need of another centre-back in the upcoming January transfer window. One player they should target is QPR’s Conor Masterson.

Fits the bill…

The Hoops are looking to loan him out for the second-half of this season to get some more first-team experience under his belt, as covered by The72 and he would fit the bill for Charlton.

QPR loaned Paul Smyth to the Valley in the last transfer window and should do the same with the ex-Republic of Ireland youth International now.

Suits both parties…

Masterson, who is 22 years old, has a point to prove to show that he can establish himself as a first-team regular for the R’s in the Championship.

A loan move to League One at a club Mark Warburton’s side already trust would be a sensible switch for him in January, and suit both parties.

Ex-Liverpool…

QPR signed Masterson on a free transfer in 2019 and he has since made 19 appearances for them in all competitions. He had previously been at Liverpool but was released by the Reds last year having never played for them at senior level.

Charlton have been playing Darren Pratley and Chris Gunter at centre-back over recent weeks and need to sign another option as soon as they can to ensure they don’t derail their promotion push.

In other Addicks news, they have suffered a double injury blow, as per The72.

Should Charlton target Masterson?