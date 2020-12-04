Sheffield Wednesday are looking to bring in ‘one or two’ players this winter (see tweet below).

Twitter: 💬 TP: The opportunity January brings must lay the foundations for us and bring in the players we need to take this… https://t.co/2L7fxLv9Jf (@swfc)

The Owls’ boss Tony Pulis is keen to put his own stamp on his newly inherited squad in the January transfer window.

Signings wanted…

Wednesday are looking for some reinforcements to help them climb away from relegation danger.

They are winless under Pulis so far, drawing three out of his four games in charge. However, he will be hoping for his first victory this weekend against top of the table Norwich City at Carrow Road.

The Yorkshire side are in need of some more attackers as they have been struggling for goals this season. They have suffered a blow with on loan forward Jack Marriott’s injury meaning he has gone back to Derby County.

Fines system…

Red cards have also been an issue for the Owls this term. Pulis has now implemented a fine system for his players and has said, as per the Yorkshire Post: “I have brought in a fines system and hopefully that livens them up.

“It is ridiculous we have had five players sent off. That is not good enough. We had talked about it and hopefully we can eradicate the poor decisions that players are making at times. I have had two. The (Josh) Windass one and the (Liam) Shaw one, which were two poor challenges and challenges you cannot make today.”

Pulis has no doubt tightened up their defence in his opening games, but will want his side to be more disciplined.

A couple of signings in January would go down well at Hillsborough.

Will Sheffield Wednesday get some signings in?