Cardiff City predicted line-up to face Watford
Ahead of their game against Watford, Cardiff City will be desperate to get all three points to gain that crucial consistency.
Last time out saw them defeat Huddersfield Town 3-0. This time could be an opposite outcome, however, as they come up against a tough Watford side.
Here’s how they could line-up
GK: Alex Smithies – last time out, Smithies managed to crucially keep a clean sheet as Cardiff swept his homegrown club aside. Therefore, he will expect to keep his place.
RB: Leandro Bacuna – again, like Smithies, Bacuna was part of the defence which kept a clean sheet last time out, and Neil Harris is unlikely to change that formula.
CB: Sean Morrison – as previously mentioned, Harris is unlikely to tinker with a successful back-line, leaving Morrison with a place in the side.
CB: Curtis Nelson – Morrison’s partner, Nelson, is also likely to keep his place as they target victory over Watford.
LB: Joe Bennett- likewise to the rest of the back four, Bennett has been a consistent figure at the back this season, and will expect to keep his place.
CM: Joe Ralls – with three goals to his name from midfield this season, Ralls will expect to keep his place in the central position.
CM: Will Vaulks – in truth, Harris is unlikely to change a winning formula in the centre of the park, resulting in Vaulks keeping his place.
RM: Sheyi Ojo – on loan from Liverpool, Ojo provides that extra attacking edge that Cardiff perhaps lack sometimes. His pace and skill could be crucial against Watford.
LM: Junior Hoilett – with only one goal to his name this season, Hoilett will be aiming for a change in fortunes against Watford.
ST: Harry Wilson – Cardiff fans would have been delighted to secure Wilson on loan for the season with the quality he possesses- quality that could see the Welshman pick up the three points.
ST: Kieffer Moore- with seven goals in 15 games, Moore’s place is almost guaranteed at Cardiff. He is so often the difference maker for the Welsh club.
It is very much a game that could go either way with Cardiff scoring seven goals in their last two games whilst Watford limped to a 0-0 draw.
Should the likes of Moore play to their best, the three points will be to there to be had for the Welshman.