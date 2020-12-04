Ahead of their game against Watford, Cardiff City will be desperate to get all three points to gain that crucial consistency.

Last time out saw them defeat Huddersfield Town 3-0. This time could be an opposite outcome, however, as they come up against a tough Watford side.

Here’s how they could line-up

GK: Alex Smithies – last time out, Smithies managed to crucially keep a clean sheet as Cardiff swept his homegrown club aside. Therefore, he will expect to keep his place.

RB: Leandro Bacuna – again, like Smithies, Bacuna was part of the defence which kept a clean sheet last time out, and Neil Harris is unlikely to change that formula.

CB: Sean Morrison – as previously mentioned, Harris is unlikely to tinker with a successful back-line, leaving Morrison with a place in the side.

CB: Curtis Nelson – Morrison’s partner, Nelson, is also likely to keep his place as they target victory over Watford.

LB: Joe Bennett- likewise to the rest of the back four, Bennett has been a consistent figure at the back this season, and will expect to keep his place.

CM: Joe Ralls – with three goals to his name from midfield this season, Ralls will expect to keep his place in the central position.

CM: Will Vaulks – in truth, Harris is unlikely to change a winning formula in the centre of the park, resulting in Vaulks keeping his place.

RM: Sheyi Ojo – on loan from Liverpool, Ojo provides that extra attacking edge that Cardiff perhaps lack sometimes. His pace and skill could be crucial against Watford.

LM: Junior Hoilett – with only one goal to his name this season, Hoilett will be aiming for a change in fortunes against Watford.

ST: Harry Wilson – Cardiff fans would have been delighted to secure Wilson on loan for the season with the quality he possesses- quality that could see the Welshman pick up the three points.

ST: Kieffer Moore- with seven goals in 15 games, Moore’s place is almost guaranteed at Cardiff. He is so often the difference maker for the Welsh club.

It is very much a game that could go either way with Cardiff scoring seven goals in their last two games whilst Watford limped to a 0-0 draw.

Should the likes of Moore play to their best, the three points will be to there to be had for the Welshman.