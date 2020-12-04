QPR travel up north to face Huddersfield Town tomorrow, knowing a win would see them leapfrog the Terriers in the league table.

The ‘R’s’ come into the game off the back of a disappointing defeat against Bristol City midweek. Manager Mark Warburton will be hoping for a response from his side when they travel to Huddersfield tomorrow.

It’s looking an almost certainty that QPR will be without former Stoke man Geoff Cameron for the trip to Huddersfield tomorrow.

This could represent a blow for Mark Warburton. Who could do with some experienced faces in his side, who are capable of pressing Huddersfield, and preventing them from dictating the game.

Former Terrier Chris Willock is expected to start for QPR tomorrow.

He was on loan with Huddersfield in the second half of last season, and many expected that loan move to be made permanent. The former Arsenal wingers instead returned to London, and may have a point to prove tomorrow.

Predicted formation: (4-2-3-1)

Dieng

Kakay

Dickie

Barbet

Hamalainen

Ball

Carroll

Osayi-Samuel,

Chair

Willock

Dykes

The match between the two sides at the weekend promises to be an exciting encounter. Both sides will be eager to right the wrongs of their defeats midweek, and climb up the league table.

In the dugout will be two managers who equally love to play an exciting brand of football, and QPR will give as good as they get.

If Mark Warburton’s men put Huddersfield under pressure they will undoubtedly have chances tomorrow, and may have the quality needed to take the win.