Middlesbrough travel to the Bet 365 Stadium to face Stoke City on Saturday afternoon and Sky Sports pundit David Prutton has had his say.

Both sides come into the game buoyed after winning their last fixtures, Stoke City triumphed over Wycombe Wanderers 1-0 away, whilst Middlesbrough were 2-1 winners over then-top six side Swansea City.

A 72nd minute winner from Potters forward Nick Powell was enough to see Michael O’Neill’s side come away from the Adams Park Stadium with all three points, whereas a Duncan Watmore double meant Middlesbrough got back to winning ways after last weekends defeat to Huddersfield Town.

The two teams are separated by just one point and two positions in the table. Middlesbrough currently sit in 10th with 24 points, whereas Stoke are in eighth on 25 points, just one point outside of the Play Off places.

A win for either team could see them jump into the top six, but Sky Sports’ David Prutton believes the points will be shared.

In his prediction for the game, Prutton went with a 1-1 draw at the Bet 365 Stadium, which could see Boro and Stoke make up ground on the sides above them. However, both sides will be hoping for a win in such a testing game.

Elsewhere, Prutton predicted wins for Reading, Bristol City, Huddersfield, Swansea, Millwall, Preston North End and Norwich City; whilst Barnsley and Bournemouth, Coventry City and Rotherham United, Brentford and Blackburn Rovers, and Watford and Cardiff City are predicted to play out score draws this weekend.