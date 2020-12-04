Carlos Corberan will expect a response from his Huddersfield Town side when they host Londoners QPR in West Yorkshire tomorrow.

The Terriers were beaten in Wales against Cardiff midweek, putting in an underwhelming performance. They were punished for some costly errors, and Cardiff took a convincing victory.

Tomorrow Spanish coach Carlos Corberan may opt to make changes to gain a response out of his team. A win for the Terriers could move them into the top 12.

The Yorkshire sides chances will be massively boosted by the return of Spanish right back Pipa, after his injury lay off.

Huddersfield have rotated between Juninho Bacuna and Demeaco Duhaney in his absence, but haven’t found the same consistency as when the Spaniard starts.

Another tough choice for Corberan tomorrow will be who he starts in goal. Ben Hamer is expected to retain his place in spite of the defeat at Cardiff, he could nonetheless face a challenge from Ryan Schofield, who impressed in his absence.

Predicted formation: (4-3-3)

Hamer (GK)

Pipa

Schindler

Sarr

Toffolo

O’Brien

Hogg

Eiting

Mbenza

Campbell

Koroma

It’s vital Huddersfield respond tomorrow. They put in a dreadful performance against Cardiff midweek, failing to cope with the pressure of Cardiff’s attack.

If they can keep QPR quiet in attack, they have a strong chance of winning this game.

These sides have been very similar in the Championship this season, with both not getting the points they deserve for their performances. An intriguing match is guaranteed at the John Smith’s Stadium this weekend.