Arsenal goalkeeper Matt Macey – formerly of loan spells with Accrington Stanley, Luton Town and Plymouth Argyle – is set to leave the club in January.

It was reported earlier in the season that Macey wanted to leave the club.

Having last tasted regular first-team football in the 2018/19 season with Plymouth, Macey hasn’t made a league appearance for any club since.

Now though, football.london is reporting that Macey could be on his way out in January, with the club ‘likely’ to let him leave before his deal expires next summer.

No clubs have yet been linked with Macey but the 26-year-old could well be a keen addition for a number of Championship clubs.

His career to date has been stop-start, and belated.

At 26 he’s barely even a season’s worth of experience behind him. His time at Luton came in the second-half of the 2016/17 season and would see him make 11 league appearances for the club.

Since, he’s been a prominent member of Arsenal’s development side, having experienced his best spell whilst at Plymouth for the entirety of the 2018/19 campaign.

Luton could well be interested in a return for the stopper – they’ve James Shea and Simon Sluga in contention, with the latter having missed the last outing through injury.

It’s set to be an important month in Macey’s career. He’s been wasting away at Arsenal and the time is now to find a new challenge – where that might take him is as yet unknown.