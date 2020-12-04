Tottenham Hotspur’s Jack Clarke – formerly of Leeds United and last season QPR – was tipped with a loan move to Birmingham City ahead of this season.

The move though didn’t materialise however.

Instead, Clarke remained at Sours where he’s since made his first-team debut under Jose Mourinho, but football.london believes that Clarke will be heading out on loan in January.

The York-born Clarke is a product of the Leeds United academy.

He broke through during the 2018/19 season and would be snapped up by Spurs, and immediately loaned back to the club.

Last season though, as Marcelo Bielsa guided Leeds to the Championship title, Clarke would see himself as an outcast.

He made just one substitute appearance in the first-half of last season before being recalled by Spurs, and soon after being loaned out to QPR.

Clarke would go on to feature six time sin the Championship for QPR.

Now aged 20, Clarke is at yet another crossroads in his young career to date – he looks destined for a January loan move and the Championship seems his ideal destination.

Spurs though will hope that whoever lands him will actually be willing to play him. Bielsa would no doubt have angered Spurs with his treatment of Clarke last season and the same can’t happen again.

QPR proved a better fit but even Mark Warburton didn’t seem overly keen on the winger – the struggling Birmingham could well come back, and could prove to be a much better fit for Clarke.