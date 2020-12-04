Charlton Athletic have suffered a double injury blow ahead of the weekend, as per a report by London News Online.

The Addicks will be without QPR loanee Paul Smyth for up to a month with a gash on his knee. Whilst, Andrew Shinnie was substituted off with a thigh problem in midweek.

Charlton lost 1-0 at home to MK Dons in midweek and will be eager to bounce back against Shrewsbury Town tomorrow.

Quotes…

Lee Bowyer has said: “Shinnie will struggle for Saturday – he went into the game a bit tight. Smyth’s gash had to be reopened so that it could all be cleaned out. They had to redo it. We’re talking maybe three or four weeks before he is back. He is a QPR player, they want it all done properly.”

Smyth joined the London club on loan in the last transfer window and has since scored once and gained two assists in eight appearances. He has been a useful player so losing him for the next few games is a blow.

Shinnie has also impressed since linking up with the Addicks on loan from Luton Town. He has injected some quality and experience into their midfield department.

Standings…

Their 1-0 defeat to the Dons has left Charlton sat in 4th place in the third tier table. They are three points off Lincoln City in 2nd place but seven shy of Hull City at the top.

Shrewsbury are in the bottom three and will be looking to build on their draw against Accrington Stanley last time out.

Who will win tomorrow?