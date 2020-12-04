Sunderland defender Bailey Wright has told Chronicle Live that he was ‘gutted’ to see Phil Parkinson sacked last month.

The ex-Bolton Wanderers boss was relieved of his duties after the 1-1 draw with Fleetwood Town in League One towards the end of last month.

His position had become contested after another slow start to the season, and fans were largely pleased with the decision made by the board.

Speaking to Chronicle Live though, Wright expressed his shock at the decision:

“Obviously it was a bit of surprise and shock. I enjoyed working with the gaffer, he brought me to the club and gave me an opportunity to play my football at this great club. I owe that to him really.

“I’m gutted to see him go, but for myself there’s still a job to do. We’ve still got our goals that we’ve set ourselves from the start of the season, nothing changes.”

Since, Sunderland have been linked with a host of managerial names.

Sunderland though head into this weekend in 7th-place of the table, where they hope to end a run of three-straight 1-1 draws with the visit of bottom-club Wigan.

“Obviously we would have preferred to have won more games than we have, but we are where we are,” continued Wright. “We have to look up and head in the right direction.

“We’ve got to stay positive and keep doing the same things that we do, because we’re putting in some great work which we’ve not got our rewards for. But we have to go and take them, they won’t be given to us, and we know that.”

Wright has featured 14 times in League One for Sunderland this season. The former Preston and Bristol City man was a favoured name under Parkinson and has proved a worthy player in defence.

The club though seems no closer to appointing a manager – the longer it’s left, the more untenable it might become.