Former Football League man Jamie O’Hara has left his position of manager at Billericay Town, as announced by their official club website.

The National League South side have agreed to part company with him after a poor start to the season.

His assistant, ex-Fulham and Liverpool left-back Paul Konchesky, has also departed.

First manager’s job…

O’Hara, who is 39 years old, became manager of the non-league outfit in September 2019. It was his first managerial role and his side finished 17th last season.

Playing career…

He racked up over 300 appearances in his career and played at the top level.

O’Hara started out at Tottenham Hotspur as a youngster and went onto make 57 appearances for the London club, as well as having loan spells away at Millwall, Chesterfield, Portsmouth and Wolves.

The former England youth international made his move to Molinuex permanent in 2011 and spent three years in Midlands.

O’Hara then had stints at Blackpool, Fulham and Gillingham over the next few years before dropping into non-league to join Billericay in March 2017.

He played 62 times for the Blues prior to them handing him the manager’s job.

What now?…

O’Hara first taste of management has been a tough one and he will have to weigh up his next move after leaving New Lodge.

Billericay have a decision to make on who they want their new boss to be. They currently sit 15th in the league after two wins from their opening nine games, but have had ambitions of promotion over the past couple of seasons.

Will O'Hara be handed another chance in management?