Wigan Athletic could yet extend Tom James’ Hibernian loan deal in January, with the Scottish club seemingly uninterested in him.

The right-back is surplus-to-requirements at Hibs.

Under former Sunderland boss Jack Ross, James has become an ‘understudy’ and now, Edinburgh News reports that James is facing an ‘uncertain’ future.

He’s so far featured 13 times in League One for Wigan this season, scoring two goals.

Proving a hit amongst the fans and his manager(s) this season, James is set to return to Hibernian when his loan deal expires in January.

Wigan though could have a good chance of resigning James, but the report claims that it all depends on the club’s off-field status come New Year.

The Latics remain in administration after last year’s scandal, which is still ongoing and besetting the club into this season where they find themselves at the foot of the League One table.

James though has proved consistent this season and Wigan would likely take him back on loan.

His spot in the Hibernian side is seemingly taken and it’d be a waste if he were to return to Scotland only to sit the second-half of the season on the bench.

Wigan have plenty to think about in the run-up to New Year – fending off relegation whilst trying to find new owners and a new manager at the same time.

It’s a horrid situation that Wigan find themselves in, but players like James are the ones who – if any – have a chance of keeping them from dropping into the fourth-tier this season.