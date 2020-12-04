Tranmere Rovers have extended Danny Lloyd’s deal until the end of the season, as announced by their official club website.

He joined the Whites last month and has done enough to earn a contract extension.

Lloyd, who is 28 years old, signed for the League Two club on a free transfer after being released by Salford City at the end of last season.

He has helped his new club catapult themselves into the promotion mix.

‘Loved every minute’…

Lloyd has said: “I have loved every minute since I signed for the club. If I look back to where I was three or four weeks ago, it is worlds apart and I am so pleased to be here and long may it continue.

“It is a massive testament to the lads and the staff, they have made me feel so welcome and I have felt at home from day one. I am happy to be a part of the team and the squad.”

He added: “The gaffer (Keith Hill) has said there are enough games for everyone to play football and hopefully now I can start some more games and build on the start I have made.”

Career to date…

Lloyd started his career in non-league with spells with the likes of Southport, Colwyn Bay, Lincoln City, Tamworth and AFC Fylde before joining Stockport County in 2016.

He was prolific for the Hatters in his only season at Edgeley Park, scoring 29 goals to earn a move to the Football League with Peterborough United.

Lloyd then bagged 13 goals in 37 games for the Posh before Salford came calling a year later. He has since been with the Ammies for the past couple of campaigns but found himself back on loan at Stockport last term.

He will now be looking to push on for Tranmere and help their push for promotion.

Impressed with Lloyd so far, Tranmere fans?