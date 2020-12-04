Chelsea’s Callum Hudson-Odoi is being tipped with a loan move in January – could Steve Cooper work his magic to bring him to Swansea City?

The Swans boss rose to fame when he guided his England U17 side to World Cup glory in 2017.

The side featured the likes of Conor Gallagher and Rhian Brewster who both had successful loan spells at Swansea City last season.

Also involved was Hudson-Odoi – the 20-year-old made his first-team debut for Chelsea in the 2017/18 campaign.

Since. Hudson-Odoi has asserted himself as one of England’s best young wingers and with Frank Lampard using Hudson-Odoi sparingly, a January loan move seems likely.

Bayern Munich were close to signing Hudson-Odoi last summer.

The Germans though haven’t been linked since and instead, an English loan deal seems the likeliest option for Hudson-Odoi.

There’ll no doubt be plenty of Premier League clubs looking at Hudson-Odoi – he’s already a decent bit of Premier League experience but having tasted the Championship as a manager, Lampard could well be planning a second-tier move for Hudson-Odoi.

If that’s the case then Swansea could be the favoured destination.

Cooper is renown for his work with young footballers and has again this season guided his Swans side to a strong start.

A well-liked and respected character in the game, Cooper will surely be recruiting in January, and his reputation amongst managers could see him reunited with Hudson-Odoi at Swansea.