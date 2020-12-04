West Bromwich Albion’s Kamil Grosicki seems keen on a January move, with both Nottingham Forest and Middlesbrough having been linked.

The Polish winger had recently requested more game time from manager Slaven Bilic.

He’s asked to participate in West Brom’s development games ahead of the January transfer window, with a loan move to either Forest or Middlesbrough being touted.

At the start of the week, Grosicki was granted his wish by Bilic and ended up scoring twice in West Brom 3-1 win over Sunderland in Premier League 2.

BirminghamLive reports that Grosicki ‘knows’ his situation is out of his hands, but with his eagerness to play, it could suggest that he’s pushing for a January move.

Having joined from Hull City midway through last season, Bilic’s acquisition of Grosicki didn’t always make sense.

He featured 14 times in the second-half of last season as West Brom limped to promotion, having not yet made his Premier League debut for the club.

Grosicki does remain a Poland international though and at 32-years-old he could yet have a future at West Brom.

A loan move looks likely in January, and the Championship his probable destination. Both Boro and Forest could do with Grosicki, but which one might land him remains to be seen.

A talented player no doubt, but Bilic is slowly killing Grosicki’s career, and he could yet force the permanent move instead of the loan move.