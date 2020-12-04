Reading’s Michael Olise has been linked with a move away this season, with all of Barcelona, Real Madrid and Leeds United being linked.

Th 18-year-old broke through under Mark Bowen last season.

Having made 19 Championship appearances last time round, Olise has since become one of Veljko Paunovic’s best performers.

This season has seen Olise featured in all 15 of Reading’s Championship games to date, scoring two gols as the Royals look to mount a play-off push.

After seeing the likes of La Liga giants Barcelona and Real Madrid being linked though, and with Leeds United reportedly keen, BerkshireLive has suggested that Reading could be considering a new long-term deal for the Frenchman.

READ: Arsenal ‘leave door open’ for Leeds United to sign £25m Championship ace in January

His current contract is out in 2022 and so Reading don’t have to worry about losing him on pre-contract in January.

But of course, Reading could do worse than offering Olise a ‘bumper’ new deal in January – with an extended contract length and perhaps a buyout clause.

It’s likely that there’l be some interest in him come January and Paunovic could be willing to sell up.

READ: Steve Bruce deals ‘bitter’ transfer blow to former club Sheffield Wednesday

Given the state of the Championship right now though – the lack of fans and subsequent lack of money – clubs might try and pick up Olise on the cheap.

A new contract though would ease some of that doubt.

Reading look set to challenge for promotion this year and Olise is a huge part of that bid. But Paunovic and Reading might be ready to cash in on their youngster, and use the money to bolster the rest of their side.