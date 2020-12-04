Leeds United signing Marcelo Bielsa to be their manager was a masterstroke. It is safe to say that no other bigger manager has signed to manage a club in the Championship.

One guiding principle behind his footballing philosophy is to encourage the production and integration of youngsters into, and around, the first-team picture.

Leeds United youngsters out on loan

The Whites have four young players out on loan at EFL clubs: Jordan Stevens (Swindon Town), Bryce Hosannah (Bradford City), Alfie McCalmont (Oldham Athletic) and Robbie Gotts (Lincoln City).

Jordan Stevens: League One – 11 appearances, 1 goal, 1 assist, 616 minutes; EFL Trophy – two appearances, 106 minutes

Bryce Hosannah: League Two – 6 appearances, 489 minutes; FA Cup – 2 appearances, 107 minutes; EFL Trophy one appearance, 90 minutes

Alfie McCalmont: League Two: 6 appearances, 1 assist, 464 minutes; FA Cup – 2 appearances, 180 minutes; EFL Trophy – 1 appearance, 2 goals, 90 minutes

Robbie Gotts: League One – 4 appearances, 251 minutes; FA Cup – 2 appearances, 1 assist, 180 minutes; EFL Trophy – 1 appearance, 90 minutes; EFL Cup – 1 appearance, 12 minutes

What Bielsa had to say about the situation

Leeds’ promotion to the Premier League meant that the Whites followed teh well-trodden path of loaning out promising youngsters to gain first-team experience.

On the whole, Bielsa is happy with how things are going. Speaking to the Yorkshire Evening Post, he said:

“On a weekly basis we check to see how many minutes they are playing. The majority have managed to play a lot of minutes which allows the analysis to grow, this is very good for the players and for Leeds.”

