Chelsea’s Izzy Brown joined Sheffield Wednesday on loan in the summer, turning down the chance to join QPR.

Brown’s loan move to Wednesday is the seventh of his career.

The former West Brom man was also linked with loan moves Bournemouth and Nottingham Forest after spending last season with Luton Town.

Having started Wednesday’s opening three Championship games of the season, Brown would pick up an injury which sidelined him for a month.

Since then, the 23-year-old has made just five substitute appearances for Wednesday, having played just 16 minutes under Tony Pulis.

Now with Wednesday set for at least a half-season of Pulis football, bound by long balls and target men, will Brown be regretting the move?

It was Wednesday and QPR who were leading the race to sign Brown this season.

He proved effective on loan at Luton Town prior and Chelsea were obviously keen for another loan deal.

Mark Warburton’s side scored 67 goals last season proving to be one of the Championship’s best in that department, and having lost Ebere Eze in the summer they needed a player like Brown.

QPR have noticeably lost that spark this time round but with 17 goals compared to Wednesdays eight this season, Brown would no doubt have been much more effective, and much more utilised in West London.

It’s not uncommon for players in Brown’s situation to be recalled and loaned out midway through the campaign – Chelsea did it with Conor Gallagher last season – and Frank Lampard could well be considering the same for Brown.

Under Pulis, his season only seems to be petering out and drastic action could be taken – if not QPR, then there’d surely be plenty of Championship clubs keen on taking Brown for the second-half of this season.