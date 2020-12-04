Huddersfield Town have had an impressive start to life under Carlos Corberan.

Their attractive, passing football has made them one of the most watchable teams in the championship this season.

Here are three players the Terriers should target in January from fellow EFL teams:

Ben Whiteman

Ben Whiteman was the source of all sorts of speculation over the summer, with Barnsley appearing to have the most interest in him.

However nothing materialised and the English midfielder remained with Doncaster. Nonetheless, he could be an option for Huddersfield in January.

The Terriers have a handful of players out of contract in the summer including midfielders Alex Pritchard and Jonathan Hogg, if the club opt to move these two players on in January, they could look to Ben Whiteman who has been spectacular for Doncaster in League One.

Paul Mullin

Huddersfield have lacked goals this season and could turn to a former player to help provide them.

Paul Mullin played for the Terriers under 18 and under 21 teams, and even signed a professional contract with the club back in 2013.

Since then the now 26-year-old journeyman striker has gone on to play for the likes of Morecambe and Tranmere, and now plays for League Two high-flyers Cambridge. Mullin has been in red hot form for The U’s this season and he’s currently the top scorer in League Two.

Cambridge only made Mullin’s initial loan deal a permanent in the summer and it may take a large fee to persuade Cambridge to part with him. Nonetheless, Mullin will certainly have his admirers in January.

Siriki Dembélé

Another option the Terriers could consider is Siriki Dembélé who currently plays for Peterborough in League One.

A quick, skilful winger Dembélé could be exactly what Huddersfield need at the moment. With five goals in 14 games (at the time of writing) Dembélé clearly has an eye for goal, and like Mullin will have his admirers in January.

Ultimately, the Terriers need a few more new faces you feel in January. All three of these players would be worthy options for their transfer committee to consider.