Millwall’s Jed Wallace was the subject of speculation last January, with a move to Aston Villa nearly materialising.

Some fine form in the first-half of last season saw Wallace – formerly of Portsmouth and Wolverhampton Wanderers – become the target of Dean Smith’s Villa.

The rumour broke this time last year in the run-up to January and Millwall were quick to slap a £10 million price-tag on Wallace.

It seemingly deterred Villa, with Wallace going into a bit of free-fall after it all blew over.

Nine of Wallace’s 10 Championship goals last season came in 2019, with just one coming after New Year – this time round he’s rediscovered some form though, with five in 15 Championship outings.

He remains an important player to Gary Rowett and Millwall who’ve endured a stop-start season.

Defeat at Blackburn last night marked a seventh game without a win, having won just one of their last nine in the Championship.

With Wallace still proving a worthy Championship player then, and Millwall struggling for form, could Wallace be heading for another January of transfer speculation?

Villa look to have recruited well in the previous transfer windows and might not be interested in a return for Wallace.

But that’s not to say that other suitors won’t ignite some interest in the 26-year-old – he’s a proven Championship player at a club in a bit of standstill, and others in the Championship might see him as a potential purchase.

His value – last priced at £10 million – seems steep. It’ll interesting though to see if any teams are cited with an interest in the coming weeks, and whether Millwall would be more obliged to take up an offer.