A disastrous run of form was enough to see Derby County hit rock-bottom in the Sky Bet Championship. It was also enough to see the end of Phillip Cocu’s tenure at Pride Park.

The Rams have been under the day-to-day running of an interim team of four. One of that quartet, Wayne Rooney, stepped up to assume control of matchday running of the Championship’s basement club.

Nothing’s changed – Rooney still very interested

Rooney was brought in from MSL side DC United with the former England striker persuaded by a player-coaching role at Pride Park. It is that which has held him in good stead ahead of the search for a new boss.

"Of course I want to do this job full-time" Wayne Rooney is keen to land the Derby County manager on a permanent basis after a spell as caretaker pic.twitter.com/1Zz14YOcyp — Sky Sports News (@SkySportsNews) December 3, 2020

As he says in the above snippet, the full-time position at Derby County is still something that he aspires to and thinks that he can do well in. He’s been at the club long enough to get to know it and his coaching role gives him a good knowledge of the ins-and-outs behind the scenes.

Challenges from elsewhere

Wayne Rooney might want the Derby job, he might even think that he’s up to doing it. However, such a high-profile position is not going to come unchallenged. Another candidate interested in the vacant position is Rooney’s former England teammate John Terry.

Ex-Chelsea star Terry is currently Dean Smith’s assistant at Aston VIlla but chatter is that he’s wanting to step into the limelight and that the Derby position appeals to him. He’s also said to be wanting former Chelsea teammate Ashley Cole as his no. 2 – something written about here in more detail on The72.