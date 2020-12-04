Southend United’s relegation to the National League may look inevitable, but there is still plenty of time for Mark Molesley to turn things around, especially if he and the club do these three things.

Get the transfer embargo lifted

The Shrimpers’ situation was bad enough in the summer, and the hangover from a woeful 19/20 season was always going to leave a long lasting effect. But, with a new manager in charge, they had hope.

Yet, that new manager has been unable to instil his footprint and philosophy on the team.

The fact is, the transfer embargo has forced Molesley into using limited resources and, ultimately, players he did not choose.

If he wants his club to avoid the dreaded drop, Ron Martin must get the transfer embargo lifted so Molesley can invest in survival come January.

Once the embargo is lifted, too, the Shrimpers can register the signings they did manage to recruit to play such as striker Simeon Akinola and left-back Sam Hart.

Add experience

Of course, once that transfer embargo is lifted, the chance to sign players will be there for Southend. And, in order to avoid relegation, they must add experience.

On too many occasions this season, the Blues have been forced to rely on the inexperience of youth, resulting in just one win and a place at the bottom of the table.

More experienced players are on their way back from injury, but their injury records alone should force Molesley into making moves for more reliable players in January.

Put an end to their goal-scoring woes

So far this season, Southend have not only conceded the most goals in League Two, but they have also scored the least amount- making their position unsurprising.

As the transfer embargo lifts and Akinola finally gets his chance, these goal-scoring woes should ease, however.

Should the Shrimpers begin to find the net on a more regular basis, survival could become far more realistic than it is now.

Every issue seems to relate to the transfer embargo, and the day that is lifted could prove to be one of the most important in Southend history.