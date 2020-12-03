Crystal Palace’s Wilfried Zaha is continuously being linked with a move to Arsenal – could Roy Hodgson be about to reignite interest in QPR’s Bright Osayi-Samuel?

The 22-year-old missed out on a host of transfers in the summer.

One of the clubs in the mix was Crystal Palace though – Hodgson launched an approach for Osayi-Samuel in September, with the player reportedly ‘keen’ on Selhurst Park.

His season though had started slowly – having seen Ebere Eze make the move to Palace in the summer, QPR haven’t quite looked the same.

READ: Arsenal ‘leave door open’ for Leeds United to sign £25m Championship ace

Osayi-Samuel was a player who was noticeably under-performing but of late, he’s sprung into life – contract talks between him and QPR remain ‘ongoing’ though.

Now, with Palace looking as though they could finally lose Zaha in this coming transfer window, they could well turn to Osayi-Samuel to replace that void.

It would see Osayi-Samuel and Eze be reunited, and the thought of that pairing in the Premier League could well excite Hodgson.

READ: Steve Bruce deals ‘bitter’ transfer blow to former club Sheffield Wednesday

Depending on what happens in the contract department – and of course on Arsenal’s pursuit of Zaha – Palace could well enter pre-contract talks with Osayi-Samuel in January.

Should he agree a new QPR deal though, the West Londoners would likely be more inclined to listen to offers in January.

Palace were keen on Osayi-Samuel over summer and vice-versa.

It’s a move that sounds realistic and with Zaha likely moving on, it makes all the more sense. It’ll be interesting to see what comes of Osayi-Samuel at QPR, with January now just around the corner.