Doncaster Rovers could strike deal for Southampton’s Josh Sims in January
Southampton’s Josh Sims has said he’d be ‘one hundred percent be interested’ in extending his loan stay with Doncaster Rovers in League One.
The 23-year-old joined in October, in a loan deal which would see him at the Keepmoat until January.
Speaking Yorkshire Post though, Sims has outlined his ambitions to remain at Doncaster past the New Year. He said:
“One hundred per cent I’d be interested in staying. I’m playing regular football now and I’m enjoying it.”
READ: Arsenal ‘leave door open’ for Leeds United to sign £25m Championship ace
Southampton have a few exciting players coming through their rank and Sims is one who’s been around for a little longer, having spent time on loan at Reading in the 2018/19 campaign.
The following, Sims would joins up with New York Red Bulls before returning to Southampton, and subsequently joinging Doncaster Rovers on a short-term loan deal.
“I will sit down with Southampton and Doncaster, weigh up my options and see what’s best for me when that time comes,” he continued.
“I think I’m playing well although sometimes I can do better but I’ve not played regular football for a very long time.”
READ: Steve Bruce deals ‘bitter’ transfer blow to former club Sheffield Wednesday
He’s so far featured nine times in League One this season, scoring once.
Darren Moore’s side currently sit in 10th-place of the table – four points off the top-six – and having lost just one of their last five in the league.
Sims though has proved a favourite under Moore.
His performances in midfield are seeing him blossom into the footballer that Southampton believe he can be, and it could well continue after New Year.
It’d be a good move for both club and player and with Sims obviously keen, there seems no reason why Doncaster couldn’t extend his deal in January.