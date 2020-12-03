Southampton’s Josh Sims has said he’d be ‘one hundred percent be interested’ in extending his loan stay with Doncaster Rovers in League One.

The 23-year-old joined in October, in a loan deal which would see him at the Keepmoat until January.

Speaking Yorkshire Post though, Sims has outlined his ambitions to remain at Doncaster past the New Year. He said:

“One hundred per cent I’d be interested in staying. I’m playing regular football now and I’m enjoying it.”

Southampton have a few exciting players coming through their rank and Sims is one who’s been around for a little longer, having spent time on loan at Reading in the 2018/19 campaign.

The following, Sims would joins up with New York Red Bulls before returning to Southampton, and subsequently joinging Doncaster Rovers on a short-term loan deal.

“I will sit down with Southampton and Doncaster, weigh up my options and see what’s best for me when that time comes,” he continued.