According to the online version of The Mirror, should John Terry get the manager’s job at Derby County then he wants to bring former England and Chelsea teammate Ashley Cole in to work alongside him.

That’s according to John Cross, the publication’s chief football writer who says that Terry wants Cole as he thinks that his former teammate could make the jump up to being an assistant in a first-team set-up.

The situation at Derby County

As it stands, the Rams are still glued to the foot of the Championship table. It was a run of bad form leading to that which saw off Phillip Cocu. Since he left, it’s been an interim group of four in control.

Out of that quartet, former England and Manchester United and England great Wayne Rooney has stepped forward to take charge of matchday affairs the last two games. He’s gone on record as saying he thinks that he cane do the job.

Terry and Cole – Chelsea connection to the rescue

John Terry is another who has been heavily linked with the Pride Park job. Many publications have put him down as a serious contender. Now The Mirror’s Cross has said that his wish is the have Ashley Cole come with him as his assistant.

Speaking on a potential appointment, Frank Lampard – formerly a teammate of Terry and ex Derby boss himself – said: “I think it’s a great opportunity potentially for him if it is true, and also for Derby.”

Former England international Terry wants his old Three Lions and Chelsea teammate Cole to join him as he takes his first steps into management. Cole is currently an Under-23 coach at Stamford Bridge and that experience could stand him in good stead for a supporting role under Terry at the Rams.

Would John Terry or Wayne Rooney be the best choice for Derby County?