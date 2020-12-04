Wycombe Wanderers boss Gareth Ainsworth was left bemoaning a central-midfield ‘curse’, after an injury to Jason McCarthy in their 1-0 home defeat to Stoke City on Wednesday, reports Bucks Free Press.

What compounded the misery for McCarthy was that he was forced off in his 100th appearance for the Chairboys after only featuring for the third time this season – the first since a 2-0 defeat at home to Swansea City on 26th September.

In his post-match comments, Ainsworth said: “That position is cursed [centre midfield]. Dominic Gape, Curtis Thompson and now Jason McCarthy. Three big players who can all play in that position are now carrying injuries with two of them being shoulder injuries. I think his [McCarthy’s] shoulder may have popped out so we will have a look at that, but if it has popped out, it’ll be popped back in so I don’t think it will be too bad.

“Jason McCarthy is a tough nut, and I am sure he will be putting himself up for selection pretty soon.”

Wanderers would feel aggrieved by the result after creating a number of chances against the Potters, and were left to question a number of controversial calls by referee Darren Bond.

Despite the missed chances and questionable refereeing decisions, Ainsworth was delighted with the application from his players.

“There were some serious decisions that the referee had to make. There was a potential red on Fred, there was a handball near the end which could have been a penalty, and Jason McCarthy gets dumped WWF style and has come off injured, and the boy who did that scored the goal. So, there are all these twists and turns but I am really proud of them.

“David Wheeler played in every position on the pitch, Garath McCleary made a huge impact, Fred looks back to his best and Daryl Horgan was busy. So, I think we have made strides tonight which sounds ridiculous [as we lost]. I am proud of everyone.”

The Chairboys boss went onto speak about the changing mentality within his squad and believes Tuesday’s performance was proof they could compete against physical opponents.

He also praised the way in which his players have adapted to the step up from League One football to the Championship, referring back to the 5-0 defeat away at Blackburn Rovers when he admits there were doubts as to how his players would cope with the step up in quality.

Those who predicted a fight for Championship survival for Ainsworth’s men looked to have been proved right, but it is clear his men won’t go down without a fight.

“I said to the boys, two months ago we were sat in a dressing room at Blackburn Rovers worrying about how we were going to compete and what we were going to do.

“And you look at tonight [against Stoke], we have proved that we can compete with big physical outfits.”

Wycombe are next in action away at away at Preston North End on Saturday and sit 22nd in the table with 10 points from 15 games. They are currently three points adrift of safety behind Nottingham Forest in 21st position.