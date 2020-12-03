Liverpool’s Herbie Kane joined Championship side Barnsley last month and since, he’s proved a hit amongst Tykes fans.

The 22-year-old was once in the Bristol City youth academy, before joining Liverpool’s in 2013.

He spent five years working through the club’s ranks before getting his first taste of first-team football on loan at Doncaster Rovers in the 2018/19 campaign.

He made 40 appearances in League One and scored four goals, before spending part of last season with Hull City.

Hull were relegated but in Kane’s seven games in the Championship he netted twice and this season, he’s returned to the second-tier with Barnsley.

Valerien Ismael’s side are turning a few heads as well – their 2-1 win at Birmingham City last time out took them up to 14th in the table.

Kane has now featured nine times in the Championship for Barnsley.

He only got his first start in Barnsley’s defeat at Blackburn Rovers at the end of last month, making his second against Birmingham.

In those two games, fans have seen true potential in Kane – the midfielder is primed for the Championship with his physicality, and a genuine footballer too.

Fans have taken to Twitter after Barnsley’s last two outings to praise the Liverpool youngster.

He’s quickly proved himself a worthy player and a fan favourite too.

See what a few of the Barnsley fans have been saying about Kane of late:

Matty James would be first name on team sheet for me but that Herbie Kane is a lovely little footballer — Steve1066 (@SteveBrancharm) December 1, 2020

Herbie Kane starts ahead of Matty James for the second successive match. It would have been harsh to drop Kane after his performance in his first start on Saturday. — Doug O'Kane (@dougokane88) December 1, 2020

Adeboyejo, Kane, Brittain and Andersen all been excellent tonight — Breathe Barnsley (@BreatheBarnsley) December 1, 2020