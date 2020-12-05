Millwall are currently 13th in the Sky Bet Championship table heading into an extremely packed Christmas schedule.

It could be a very important month for Millwall as they play a number of clubs who are above them in the table in matches that could be crucial to their aspirations of making the Play-Offs.

We picked out three games coming up for Millwall over the next month or so that we feel could potentially be crucial come the end of the season:

Tuesday December 8 – Millwall Vs Queens Park Rangers:

We’ve picked three games in the space of what will be a massive week for Millwall halfway through December. Their home game with London rivals QPR kicks it off, and we have highlighted this as a must win for Millwall. QPR are three points and four places behind Millwall, and at the start of an important week, it’s the perfect chance for Gary Rowett’s men to get three points on the board and start to build a gap between themselves and the bottom quarter of the table.

Saturday December 12 – Middlesbrough Vs Millwall:

Millwall travel to Middlesbrough on Saturday December 12 in a key game in the Sky Bet Championship. Although Middlesbrough are currently 10th, they are just two points off the Play-Offs and are one of the teams expected to be challenging at the end of the season. Boro’ are well known for their strong defence so it’ll be a tough game for Millwall, with any points gained in this game a real bonus in their Play-Off push.

Tuesday December 15 – Bristol City Vs Millwall:

Eight places but just seven points separate Bristol City in fifth and Millwall in 13th, making this a huge game for Millwall if they are to keep tabs with the Play-Offs. Bristol City have started the season well, but a win for the visitors at Ashton Gate would not only improve Millwall’s league position, it would send a warning to the rest of the league.