Following another away trip where Watford have failed to take all three points, head coach Vladimir Ivic has admitted that his team must perform better if they are to bounce straight back up to the Premier League.

It was a bore draw at the City Ground, where Watford were incredibly lucky to finish the game with 10 men after Nathaniel Chalobah put in enough late challenges to pick up two red cards on another day.

Despite a disappointing performance and result, Watford sit just one point off the table, but Ivic is not content. “We need to work. We need to believe in ourselves,” the Serbian told Watford Observer.

“I believe that with the players what we have, all of them understand that we cannot be satisfied with our away games, we are looking to find the solution.

“It doesn’t matter if you play home or away because we know what is our goal and, you know, we don’t see the game as home and away, where you win at home and to maybe draw or lose away. No, the goal is the same.”

Watford have only won one game away from home this season, against bottom of the league Derby County, which took a second half wonder strike from Joao Pedro to win it by a goal to nil.

As impressive as their home form is, if The Hornets can only look like a title wining side when playing in Hertfordshire, then the champagne will have to put in ice as that will not cut it in a division that is ruthless.

Ivic did suggest that is team may be suffering from fatigue, with Craig Cathcart picking up a hamstring injury late in the second half, but the majority of this league will be suffering from fatigue.

The Christmas schedule is always hectic, even more so in a fixture list congested further by COVID-19, but it is a season defining moment in the season and Watford will have to fix this major issue holding them back.