Barnsley head coach Valérien Ismaël is increasingly improving standards at Oakwell and stressed that his side need to find their ruthless edge, reports The Yorkshire Post.

The South Yorkshire club most recently recovered from a goal down to beat Birmingham City 2-1 at St Andrew’s – the first time they had overturned a one-goal deficit to win a second-tier match since April 2018.

Cauley Woodrow’s penalty and a deflected strike from Callum Styles was enough to secure all three points, cancelling out Scott Hogan’s opening goal for the Blues.

There has certainly been a big improvement in the Tykes’ form since the Frenchman’s appointment at the tail end of October, after five wins in their past eight games.

Only Brentford currently have a better form record during this same period, but Ismaël is refusing to rest on his laurels.

“We can improve in a lot of areas,” he said. “We are very well organised and press very well and the team spirit is very good.

“Now we have shown the next level in our mentality to come back in a game when we are one down.

“It is very important for the players. But we also have other areas where we had to improve.

“We must become more efficient in terms of taking chances to goals and must avoid mistakes because the opponents are punishing us at the moment.”

The Tykes boss is also urging his side to stop letting in soft goals, and highlighted his players’ need to remain focused ahead of a hectic fixture schedule.

“When you concede those type of goals, you have to come back and it costs a lot of energy,” continued Ismael.

“When you play every three games, it could be very, very dangerous. We must become more ruthless.

“Now we know this and work with the guys on it. For sure, we need the next step in this game tomorrow [v Bournemouth] with more efficiency to avoid mistakes and be more ruthless.”

Barnsley welcome the second-placed Cherries to Oakwell on Friday night knowing that a win will move them into the top half of the table and within four points of the play-off places.

The game will be the live Championship Friday night TV offering, with kick-off at 5.30pm.