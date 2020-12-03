Nottingham Forest fans have reason to be optimistic that West Bromwich Albion winger Kamil Grosicki could become a Forest player sooner rather than later according to reports coming out of Poland.

Super Express (via the Nottingham Post) have reported that Grosicki could look for a move elsewhere in January as he tries to guarantee himself a place in Poland’s squad for the delayed Euro 2020 championships.

The 32-year old is approaching the latter stages of his career and may not get another chance to represent his national team at a major competition, and general feeling suggests if Grosicki doesn’t increase his play time, he may miss out on the squad.

The Pole has played just one time for the Baggies since their promotion to the Premier League, and that appearance came in the Carabao Cup.

According to the Nottingham Post, Grosicki told the Polish press that he would “see what happens” in January.

“There has been and remains contact with clubs from the Championship, including Nottingham, and we’ll see what happens,” he said.

“It will be an important decision, because I want to play, to go to the Euros, but only if I’m in shape. The national team is not someone’s hobby, but a place where the best Polish footballers should be.”

Rumours first appeared linking Grosicki with a move to Nottingham Forest back in the summer but the East Midlands club were unable to complete a deal.

Grosicki’s contract at the Hawthorns expires at the end of the season, meaning that he would be available for a cheaper fee in January if Nottingham Forest were still interested.

The tricky winger only joined West Bromwich Albion back in January of this year and helped them finish second in the 2019/20 Sky Bet Championship table and achieve promotion back to the top flight of English football.