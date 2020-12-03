At the end of this season, Jorge Grant’s current contract with Lincoln City will be coming to an end.

The former Nottingham Forest starlet has been a star performer for Lincoln City this season but with his deal up next summer, the Imps could lose Grant.

A wanted man

As covered here on The72, Lincoln star Grant is already attracting Championship interest. Norwich City, Brentford, Swansea City and former club Forest have all been said keen on the playmaker.

Given his form, it is no surprise to see Grant gaining such attention. In 22 games across all competitions, the Imps star has netted nine goals and laid on six assists, thoroughly impressing under Michael Appleton.

An emerging leader

Grant mainly plays as a left midfielder but he has also been deployed in the middle of the park this season. The 26-year-old has also shown his leadership qualities, wearing the captain’s armband on seven occasions.

Will Lincoln be able to fend off interest?

With Grant’s deal expiring, it will be interesting to see how his situation with the Sincil Bank club pans out.

Lincoln City will no doubt be keen on keeping Grant but with Championship clubs showing an interest, they could have no choice but to cash in on him in the January transfer window.

However, the Imps are mounting a push for promotion to the Championship and if they were to earn a spot in the second-tier, it would likely boost their chances of keeping Grant.

Over to you…

Do you think Grant will pen a new deal and stay with Lincoln City? Let us know what you think in the poll at the bottom of the page.

Will Grant stay at Lincoln City?