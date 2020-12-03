Speaking to the club’s official website, Blackburn Rovers boss Tony Mowbray has said the club face a nervous wait to see the severity of Ben Brereton’s knee injury.

During Blackburn Rovers’ 2-1 win over Millwall, forward Ben Brereton was forced off the pitch.

The youngster took a knock to the outside of his knee from Millwall’s Shaun Hutchinson. Tyrhys Dolan replaced him just before the hour mark and Blackburn went on to secure a 2-1 win thanks to a late goal from Adam Armstrong.

A nervous wait

Speaking after the game, Rovers boss Tony Mowbray told the club’s official website that Brereton left the ground in a brace. Mowbray added that they are awaiting the results of scans to find out the severity of the injury.

Here’s what he had to say…

“Ben’s walked away in a brace. We feel initially that he’s taken a knock to the outside of his knee, it’s what you’d call a lateral ligament.

“He’ll go for a scan tomorrow and we’ll see just how serious it is, whether it’s a knock or whether there’s some damage to the ligaments in there.

“Ben’s been amazing for us this season with the work ethic that he’s shown. He didn’t have his best game for us tonight, I said that to him after the game, but he’s been amazing.

“He’s done exceptionally well for the football team this season in particular. With the running, the tracking back, it’ll be a shame if he’s picked up an injury that will keep him out for a length of time.”

A significant improvement

An extended spell on the sidelines would be a big blow for both Brereton and Blackburn. The former Nottingham Forest man endured a difficult 2019/20 campaign but has impressed so far this season.

Brereton has featured heavily on the left-wing, scoring three goals and laying on four assists in 15 Championship games. The pick of Brereton’s performances came in a 4-0 win over Coventry City, in which he laid on three assists.

