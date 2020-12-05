Rotherham United are what is known in the footballing world as a ‘yo-yo’ team.

The Millers constantly seem to fluctuate between the Sky Bet Championship and Sky Bet League One. One positive to this is that they are always playing for something come the end of the season, but I’m sure Rotherham fans would much rather establish themselves as a second tier team.

It’s been a mixed bag of results for the Yorkshire club so far in the Championship after their promotion last season, with the club currently sitting 20th in the table, three points above the relegation zone.

Christmas is a crucial time for all football clubs, with a large number of fixtures in such a short period of time. We’ve taken a look at three key games the Millers have coming up over the next month, matches that could make or break their season:

Saturday December 5 – Coventry City Vs Rotherham United:

This fixtures sees the two teams who went up automatically from Sky Bet League One last season go head to head. Both teams have struggled somewhat so far this season, with Coventry City sitting one point and one place above Rotherham in the table. Games like this are crucial for Rotherham if they are to survive in the Sky Bet Championship and will be hopeful that they can pick up three points this weekend.

Saturday December 19 – Rotherham United Vs Derby County:

Derby County have been the surprise package in the Sky Bet Championship this season, and I don’t mean that in a good way. The Rams are currently bottom of the table after the opening 15 matches with just eight points to their name, meaning they are just five behind Rotherham. Obviously there are a few games to go before these two teams play, but this is the final game for both teams before Christmas, and it could be absolutely huge come end of the season.

Tuesday December 29 – Rotherham United Vs Barnsley:

This one may seem slightly out of place on this list as Barnsley have had a better start than many expected this season. The Tykes survived relegation on the final day of last season and despite losing their manager they are 14th in the table, but just six points above Rotherham. By the time these two teams meet the table could be different, but as it stands this is a crucial game for Rotherham. Not only is it a Yorkshire derby, but Rotherham will be targeting Barnsley as a potential team to reach in the table. Three points in this game could be crucial for the Millers to finish off their 2020.