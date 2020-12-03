Sunderland are expected to appoint Birmingham City academy manager Kristjaan Speakman as their new technical director, reports Football Insider.

Speakman has been with the West Midlands side for the past 14 years and held the position of academy manager since 2011, but is now to set to take charge of the Black Cats’ recruitment policy during a period of big changes on Wearside.

The 41-year-old has an impressive CV, holding the UEFA pro licence and also has a business management degree and certificate in education.

Meanwhile, the club is also looking for a new manager after Phil Parkinson was relieved of his duties last Sunday after a five-match winless run, with ex Bristol City boss Lee Johnson heavily linked with the vacant role.

A takeover is also underway at the north east club, with Kyril Louis-Dreyfus and current director Juan Sartori entering a period of exclusivity with current owner Steward Donald.

Sunderland are back in League One action on Saturday when they host Wigan Athletic at the Stadium of Light.

The Wearside club will be aiming to end a frustrating run of four games without a win that sees them sit in seventh place, one point behind Portsmouth in the play-off places.

Sunderland return to League One duties with the visit of strugglers Wigan Athletic this weekend – a win for the Black Cats could see them back into the top-six.