It has been a tough start to the season for Nottingham Forest, who currently sit 21st in the Sky Bet Championship table.

Forest missed out on the Play-Offs last season on the final day of the season as they were beaten 4-1 by Stoke and generally optimism was high ahead of the start of the 2020/21 campaign.

However, things didn’t quite go to plan. Forest got off to an awful start, winning just one of their opening nine matches.

Their poor start cost Sabri Lamouchi his job, and Chris Hughton was his replacement. Hughton is an experienced manager in the second tier of English football. He has helped Brighton unexpectedly achieve promotion to the Premier League for the first time in the club’s history and also took Newcastle United back to the top flight.

His appointment makes sense, but reports in the last few days suggest that the Nottingham Forest board had a real decision on their hands when deciding who would take the club forward.

According to the Athletic (via HITC), former England manager Sam Allardyce was interested in taking charge at the City Ground. Allardyce was in charge of the Three Lions for just 69 days in what was arguably the most controversial England appointment of this generation.

His one game in charge was a late 1-0 victory in Slovakia in World Cup 2018 qualification but Allardyce was stung by an undercover reporter and consequently lost his job.

Forest fans will be wondering what might have been if Allardyce had joined the club, but in Hughton they have a man who has proved he has what it takes to get a team out of the Sky Bet Championship.