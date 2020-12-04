Derby County have endured a torrid start to the Sky Bet Championship season and currently sit bottom of the table with just one to their name. Their awful form so far this season cost Phillip Cocu his job and the club are currently on the lookout for a new man to take charge.

After 15 games, it is the Rams’ worst start to a season since their relegation back to the Championship back in 2007/08. We decided to take a look at how their start this season compares with the four previous campaigns, looking at their points tally, goals scored, goals conceded and position in the league table.

POINTS:

16/17: 17

17/18: 25

18/19: 25

19/20: 21

20/21: 8

Derby County have only accumulated eight points so far this season, which is by far the lowest in the last five campaigns. In fact, it is less than half of the points they had after 15 league games back in 2016/17, which was their second lowest.

GOALS:

16/17: 9

17/18: 21

18/19: 22

19/20: 18

20/21: 7

Seven goals in 15 games is an awful return from the Rams so far this season, and it is the worst in their last five Championship campaigns. Derby scored three times that in their opening 15 matches back in 2017/18 and even went one better the following year, scoring 22. The silver lining for Derby supporters is that back in 2016/17, they only scored nine in their opening 15 matches and they survived that year!

GOALS CONCEDED:

16/17: 11

17/18: 16

18/19: 16

19/20: 20

20/21: 22

It will come as little surprise to Derby fans that out of the last five seasons, this is the worst for conceding goals. The Rams have shipped 22 goals so far in their opening 15 games, but it is worth noting that this is only two more than at this stage last season.

POSITION:

16/17: 19

17/18: 6

18/19: 6

19/20: 15

20/21: 24

For the sake of Derby fans, we won’t dwell too much on the fact that they are bottom of the table, but it is by far the lowest they have been (obviously) in the past five seasons. Their start in 2016/17 saw them 19th in the table after 15 games, while this time last season they were 15th.