Portsmouth may look to extend Reeco Hackett-Fairchild’s loan at Bromley, as per The Portsmouth News.

The 22-year old-rejoined the non-league side in September, just nine months after signing for Pompey.

With just one appearance for the Blue’s to his name, the club decided to loan him out so he could get regular playing time.

After picking up an injury and games being halted because of the pandemic, Hackett-Fairchild had been out of action for almost a year.

He is now back on the team sheet and his two goals in four games has helped the Ravens climb to third in the National League table.

Portsmouth will have to decide whether to extend the ex-Charlton Athletic player’s loan when it ends on 3rd January.

With Kenny Jackett’s side boasting a full squad barring Michael Jacobs’s injury, it’s hard to imagine Hackett-Fairchild getting much game time at Fratton Park.

Jackett has spoken about the team’s depth in attacking positions where he sees seven first teamers competing for four places in the starting eleven.

This has meant that new boy Jordy Hiwula has spent the majority of his Portsmouth career on the bench thus far, having only played nine minutes of league football this season.

With Hackett-Fairchild likely to suffer a similar fate if he returns to Fratton Park, the player’s development will benefit from the regular football the fifth tier side can offer him with the extension of his loan.

The Portsmouth manager for now is content on keeping an eye on the young player and will hold off on making a decision until later on in the month.

Jackett said: “It’s good to see him getting into a rhythm and playing football on a regular basis. It looks like he is started to affect games and, in the long run, it will only be good for Pompey. In terms of January, we will see what happens between now and then and will see what happens with our own squad.

“The quality of the player is high. I think he is a very good player. If we have Reeco ticking along in the background then that is good for us. He is included in our 22-man squad, which is key.”