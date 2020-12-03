Following a stunning 3-1 victory over the in-form Norwich City, Luton Town fans were quick to praise midfielder, and Man of the Match on the night, Kieran Dewsbury-Hall.

The praise comes as no surprise, either, after the midfielder played a pivotal role in the win over the Canaries.

The Hatters entered the game as underdogs before leaving with all three points having scored three goals to shock Daniel Farke’s side.

The win takes Luton up to 11th on 22 points. Meanwhile, the unexpected defeat leaves Norwich just one point clear at the top of the table.

By the end of the season, the crucial three points earned could be seen as all-important by the Luton fans who were welcomed back to Kenilworth Road for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic began.

Dewsbury-Hall was the name held in the highest regard after the game. Hatters fans took to Twitter to heap praise on the midfielder.