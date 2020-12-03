Following a stunning 3-1 victory over the in-form Norwich City, Luton Town fans were quick to praise midfielder, and Man of the Match on the night, Kieran Dewsbury-Hall.

The praise comes as no surprise, either, after the midfielder played a pivotal role in the win over the Canaries.

The Hatters entered the game as underdogs before leaving with all three points having scored three goals to shock Daniel Farke’s side.

The win takes Luton up to 11th on 22 points. Meanwhile, the unexpected defeat leaves Norwich just one point clear at the top of the table.

By the end of the season, the crucial three points earned could be seen as all-important by the Luton fans who were welcomed back to Kenilworth Road for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic began.

Dewsbury-Hall was the name held in the highest regard after the game. Hatters fans took to Twitter to heap praise on the midfielder.

Kieran Dewsbury-Hall is the best player in this division

Midfielder Glenn Rea is 10x the player Centre-Half Glenn Rea is

The team worked their nuts off tonight, get Sluga back in goal and we've got a side pushing for promotion if they show the same effort as tonight #facts #COYH — Shepltfc (@shepltfc) December 2, 2020

Just how good is kiernan dewsbury-hall 🔥🔥🔥🔥 Great game! ⚽️🎩🧡 Football is officially back 👊 @LutonTown #LTFC #COYH — Jason Horsley (@horse6uk) December 2, 2020

End the poll pic.twitter.com/k6MwOAQGDp — ben farr (@benfarr85047144) December 2, 2020

KDH is one of the best midfielders in this league — Jathan Nones (@D4NH4YW4RD) December 2, 2020

KDH for sure – at times it was like there were two of him given how much he managed to get back and forth up the pitch! One of the best all round midfield performances I've seen in ages. — Daniel Harris (@Daniel_Harris91) December 2, 2020