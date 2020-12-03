Speaking to The Northern Echo after last night’s 2-1 win over Swansea City, Middlesbrough manager Neil Warnock spoke highly of match winner Duncan Watmore.

Watmore arrived on a free transfer in November following his release from boyhood club and Middlesbrough’s local rivals Sunderland.

He has only arrived a short-term deal, keeping him at the club until January 2021, but Boro boss Neil Warnock confirmed he had turned down lucrative offers from overseas to join up with the Teessiders.

“Duncan’s a gem of a lad,” said Warnock after the victory. “He’s come in, and even though we didn’t pay him for a few weeks he wanted to come here.

“He got good offers financially to go away to all sorts of places – he could have gone to India or South Africa – but he loved it here. It was great to give him a short-term deal.”

Warnock praised Watmore’s ability and his work rate in the win, claiming that only he could have scored the opening goal the way he did.

“There’s probably only him in our team that would have scored the goal. It’s not easy going through like that. All credit to him, I thought he worked his socks off.”

The Boro boss was also quizzed on whether Watmore would be signing a contract extension to keep him at the club after his contract comes to an end in January.

“It’s only one game,” he said. “Let’s wait and see a little bit. He was the type of player we were looking at, that’s why I asked about him. We haven’t got anyone like that.”