Marcus Maddison still has work to do to stamp his mark at Charlton Athletic.

There is no doubt that the attacking midfielder has quality at League One level.

Maddison, who is 27 years old, signed an initial one-year contract when he joined the Addicks in the last transfer window. However, Lee Bowyer’s side do have an option to extend his deal by a further year, as detailed on their official club website when he signed.

Work to do…

He has made six appearances so far this term for the London club and still has work to do to establish himself as a mainstay in their starting eleven.

Charlton are going for an immediate return to the Championship and Maddison still has an opportunity to play a key part for them, and potentially earn himself a contract extension for the next campaign.

Peterborough and Hull spells…

The ex-Gateshead and St Johnstone man spent five-and-a-half years at this level for Peterborough United and impressed at London Road.

He scored 62 goals in 249 games in all competitions for the Posh before earning a move to the Championship in January to Hull City.

Maddison’s time at the KCOM Stadium didn’t end well with the Tigers slipping to relegation, alongside Charlton, and they opted against signing him on a permanent basis.

He managed a single goal in seven games for Hull but will be hoping to get another chance in the second tier at some point, maybe with Charlton.

The Addicks lost 1-0 at home to MK Dons last night and Maddison came off the bench.

Have you been impressed with Maddison, Charlton fans?