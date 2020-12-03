Stoke City goalkeeper Josef Bursik wants to keep hold of the number one spot at the Bet365 Stadium after a string of impressive performances for Michael O’Neill’s men, reports StokeonTrentLive.

The 20-year-old was recalled from a season-long loan at Doncaster Rovers after Adam Davies and Angus Dunn were ruled out through injury.

Bursik made his first-team debut in a thrilling 4-3 victory over Huddersfield Town on 21st November and also featured in a 3-2 defeat to Norwich City three days later.

He has now kept consecutive clean sheets in the 0-0 draw away at Sheffield Wednesday on Saturday and on Wednesday night’s 1-0 win over Wycombe Wanderers, and Bursik wants to seize this opportunity to impress.

“I’m fairly ambitious, I want to stay in the team for the rest of the season,” he said in an interview with Radio Stoke.

“I know the only way I can do that is by performing well and keeping clean sheets. I know it can be tough at times but I’ll give my all, perform as well as I can and then leave it down to the gaffer.

“I’ve got to show him that I can be trusted. “I don’t think you can be a goalkeeper without having that belief. You can’t be cocky, but you’ve got to believe in yourself. Knowing what you’re capable of is really important. As long as you have that, I’ll back myself to do good things.”

The Potters shot-stopper spoke about the areas in which we can improve his game further and believes his decision-making skills on the pitch are improving all the time.

“The first game against Huddersfield was really quick, it felt frantic at times. At Doncaster, I’d been playing a different style of football so I had to get used to it – and I knew the first game would be different.

“I had to work on my decisions and whether I could take a touch or not. It was getting into a different playing style.

“I thought the natural progression as you go up the league is that little bit of quality from individual players – and you always have to be ready, set yourself. I didn’t feel out of place. My decisions were good and I kicked well, getting the basics right.

“It’s never ideal conceding so many goals in the first couple of games, but we only picked out minor details about what I could have done. I’m generally quite a harsh critic on myself.”

City are back in Championship action this Saturday when they host Middlesbrough at the Bet365 Stadium, looking to continue a recent impressive run of form which has seen them lose just once in their last five games.

The Staffordshire side currently sit eighth in the table with 25 points and just a point behind Brentford in sixth.