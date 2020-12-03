In an interview which appears on The Hartlepool Mail, Middlesbrough manager Neil Warnock explained the decision to leave out defender Anfernee Dijksteel in the 2-1 win over Swansea City.

Two goals from new signing Duncan Watmore saw all three points go to the hosts as Middlesbrough triumphed over promotion chasers Swansea City at the Riverside last night.

Warnock threw in a curveball by playing natural left-back Marc Bola as a left centre-back with Anfernee Dijksteel missing out.

The Boro boss confirmed Dijksteel was not in the squad due to him picking up an injury in the game against Huddersfield Town on Saturday as Boro lost 3-2 away at the John Smith’s Stadium.

“He just wasn’t right,” he said. “I knew he wasn’t quite right at the end at Huddersfield.

“There’s no way the lad (Koroma) would have scored that third goal if he had been right.

“I should have pulled him off before that – I was going to but then Marvin (Johnson) took that quick free-kick that killed us.”

Warnock then confirmed he would potentially miss Boro’s next two games, as they take on Stoke City and Preston North End in back to back away games.

“He’ll probably be ten days,” he said. “It’s not a bad one thank goodness, but I wouldn’t have thought he’ll make the weekend at Stoke.

“We’ll see how he is. It’s not as bad as we thought. I was crossing my fingers because we don’t want another three-month job. Hopefully, we’ll have him back for Millwall.”