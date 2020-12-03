Nottingham Forest need to strengthen their squad this winter after a slow start to the season.

Chris Hughton’s side could do with signing a striker in January to sharpen their attacking options.

One player they have been linked with over recent months is Dundee United hotshot Lawrence Shankland, as covered by The72, and they should reignite their interest in him in the transfer window next month.

Goal machine…

Shankland, who is 25 years old, has been prolific in Scotland over the past few years and may want to test himself below the border now. QPR were linked with him this time last year, as per the Daily Record, when he was playing in the Scottish Championship.

The forward moved to Dundee United in July 2019 and has since scored 30 goals in 43 appearances for the Terrors altogether, helping them gain promotion to the top flight in his first season at the club.

Frankly, Mr Shankland…

Before his move to Tannadice, he had fired 62 goals in 73 appearances for Ayr United and has carried on his impressive form with the Arabs.

Shankland started his career at Queen’s Park and broke into their first-team as a youngster. He also played alongside Liverpool left-back Andy Robertson with the Spiders.

He was snapped up by Aberdeen in 2013 but struggled to get game time so was loaned out to the likes of Dunfermline Athletic, St Mirren and Greenock Morton before joining Ayr in 2017.

Nottingham Forest need to start looking ahead to January and Shankland is someone who they should move for.

Should Forest move for Shankland?