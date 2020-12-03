Following a 2-1 victory over Millwall, courtesy of a late Adam Armstrong winner and an earlier strike from Liverpool loanee Harvey Elliott, Blackburn Rovers fans were quick to point out the magic of the youngster’s goal.

The strike, coming in the 25th minute, truly was special as the 17-year-old cut inside before curling a perfectly placed strike onto the top corner.

It is the latest of a growing list of impressive moments from the Liverpool man on loan.

The forward already has the most assists within the Blackburn ranks, and added his second goal last night- taking his goal involvement tally to six in 11 games.

The win takes Tony Mowbray’s side to ninth and just two points away from the playoff places.

The fact is, with the likes of Armstrong and Elliott at the helm, Rovers are more than capable of hitting new heights this season.

The fans were quick to state just how impressive the Liverpool Loanee’s goal was on Twitter.

Harvey Elliott had yet another amazing game for #Rovers against Millwall operating from the middle of midfield.

Showing such versatility at just 17-years-old is really impressive. He's going to get well over 10 goals for Mowbray this season playing like that. #BRFC #LFC 🔵⚪️🌹 — Rovers Analytics (@AnalyticsRovers) December 3, 2020

Harvey Elliott (17) v Millwall 74 Minutes played

44 Touches

2 Key passes

1 Goal

–

Harvey Elliott now has 4 Assists this season, more than any other #Rovers player. 💫 Star boy. #LFC Stats 👉🏼 @MezzalaFtbl pic.twitter.com/TQwVFU7fAv — Talk Of Ewood (@TalkOfEwood) December 2, 2020

HT: #Rovers 1-1 Millwall This 3-4-3 formation appears to be Rovers' kryptonite. Struggling for any form of assertion in midfield. Harvey Elliott's goal was a sensational one but Rovers need to up the tempo in the final third. Joe Rothwell, anyone?https://t.co/rOudrAXpOP — Jaquob Crooke (@JaquobC) December 2, 2020

Armstrong plays it to Elliott on the right hand side of the box and the Liverpool loanee bends into the top corner. You’ve got a good one there, @TheAnfieldTalk 🙌#Rovers https://t.co/NQYNgH8mG6 — Rovers Chat (@rovers_chat) December 2, 2020

Elliott what a finish!!! Superb stuff! #Rovers — Roversfan (@roversfan1) December 2, 2020