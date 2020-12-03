Following a 2-1 victory over Millwall, courtesy of a late Adam Armstrong winner and an earlier strike from Liverpool loanee Harvey Elliott, Blackburn Rovers fans were quick to point out the magic of the youngster’s goal.

The strike, coming in the 25th minute, truly was special as the 17-year-old cut inside before curling a perfectly placed strike onto the top corner.

It is the latest of a growing list of impressive moments from the Liverpool man on loan.

The forward already has the most assists within the Blackburn ranks, and added his second goal last night- taking his goal involvement tally to six in 11 games.

The win takes Tony Mowbray’s side to ninth and just two points away from the playoff places.

The fact is, with the likes of Armstrong and Elliott at the helm, Rovers are more than capable of hitting new heights this season.

The fans were quick to state just how impressive the Liverpool Loanee’s goal was on Twitter.