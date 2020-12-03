Sunderland remain in the hunt for a new manager to replace Phil Parkinson. Here is an updated five potential candidates for the job-

Danny Cowley

He is eyeing a return to the dugout after being sacked by Championship side Huddersfield Town at the end of the last season. He guided Lincoln City to back-to-back promotions from the National League to League One and is a front runner for Sunderland.



Lee Johnson

Could the Black Cats hand him a route back into the dugout? The 39-year-old has been linked with a move to the Stadium of Light over the past 24 hours or so. He has previously managed Oldham Athletic, Barnsley and Bristol City.

Paul Cook

He is available and weighing up the next move of his career. The former Accrington Stanley, Chesterfield and Portsmouth boss won the third tier title with Wigan Athletic a couple of years ago and would fit the bill for Sunderland. He left the DW Stadium earlier this year.

Daniel Stendel

The German is another available manager with experience of getting promotion to the Championship. He got Barnsley up in 2019 before he was sacked by the Tykes during the season after. His most recent managerial spell at Hearts didn’t work out and he now has a point to prove.

Ryan Lowe, Plymouth Argyle

He has done a decent job with Pilgrims and is a highly-rated young coach. If Sunderland want to go down the route of bringing in an up and coming manager then Lowe would be a good candidate.



Who do you want, Sunderland fans?