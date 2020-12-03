Vitaly Janelt is turning into a big player for Brentford already this season.

The Bees swooped to sign the midfielder in October from German second tier side Bochum.

Not many fans would have known much about him when he rocked up in London in the last transfer window, but he is quick becoming a popular player with Thomas Frank’s side.

Great find…

Brentford’s transfer policy has paid off over recent years, with players like Ollie Watkins, Neal Maupay and Ezri Konsa being sold to the Premier League for big money. It may not be long before Janelt starts catching the eye.

The ex-German youth international has slotted in nicely into the Bees’ midfield. Despite his big stature, he has a sweet left-foot and a maturity about his play despite being only 22.

Career to date…

Janelt spent time on the books as a youngster at Hamburg but was snapped up by RB Leipzig in 2014. He never made a senior appearance for the now-Champions League outfit, but was a regular for their B team.

He had a loan spell at Bochum in the 2017/18 season before they signed him on a permanent deal after that. He made a combined total of 74 appearances for the Western Germany-based side before Brentford called.

Frank’s men are in strong form at the moment and find themselves in the promotion mix. They beat Rotherham United 2-0 at the New York Stadium the other night after goals from Marcus Forss and Ivan Toney.

Janelt put in another strong performance, which didn’t go unnoticed by the Bees’ fans, as covered by The72.

Will Brentford beat Blackburn this weekend?